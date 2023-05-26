The New York Mets will travel out west for some Friday night action as they take on the Colorado Rockies at the infamous Coors Field. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Mets-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into this one slightly underachieving so far this season, the Mets are getting restless in regards of putting up more victories in the win column. Luckily for them, it happened to be New York that absolutely pounded the Chicago Cubs in blowout fashion at Wrigley Field by a score of 10-1. Clearly, it’s these types of performances that New York needs more of. Getting the start not he mound for the Mets for this one will be the future hall-of-famer in Max Scherzer. So far, Scherzer is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA in seven total starts.

As for the Colorado Rockies, for as bland of a team as they are, they were still able to baffle the fish by taking three of four games from the Miami Marlins in Denver. Still, the Rockies sit with a record of 22-29 and are in need of a long stretch of winning to get back into contention within the NL West. On the mound for Colorado will be Connor Seabold who is 1-1 with a 5.97 ERA in his four starts.

Here are the Mets-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Rockies Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-144)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+120)

Over: 11.5 (-108)

Under: 11.5 (-112)

How To Watch Mets vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 ET/6:40PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Almost certainly, there always seems to be bad weather whenever the New York Mets make the trek to the Mile High City. In fact, there have been three separate occasions when games have been canceled since 2013 and the Mets are hoping that that won’t be the case yet again.

Of course, the Mets already have a tremendous head start to cover the spread with someone like Max Scherzer getting the start, but let’s not forget how lethal this New York lineup can be when it is hitting on all cylinders. When taking a closer look at the Mets’ raw hitting numbers, they happen to rank within the middle of the pack in both numbers, but there is no doubt that they can inflict some major damage.

While the Rockies will certainly have to pitch carefully to first-baseman Pete Alonso and his MLB-leading 19 home runs on the season, guys like Jeff McNeil act as the glue of this lineup with his ability to string together hits and create havoc on the base paths. Without a doubt, as expected, Alonso will be the biggest name to watch out for on Friday given the fact that he is playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark and that he is also hit homers in six of his past nine games overall.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

While it certainly has been a rollercoaster of a season up to this point for the Colorado Rockies, one major aspect of the game that they have going for themselves is the fact that their offense usually never fails to disappoint. Whether it is the fact that they play half their games in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains or that they just possess an above-average offense that can get the job done, don’t be overly shocked if the Rockies end up putting up some runs on the scoreboard before it is all said and done.

With that being said, no other Rockies hitter has had as much success at the plate than catcher Elias Diaz. Believe it or not, Diaz has slashed the second-highest batting average at .340 in all of the majors and is also leading the way in RBIs with 29 of them. Without a doubt, no one saw this type of season coming from Diaz, and if he continues his red-hot start with the bat in his hands, then he could be a thorn in New York’s side all night long. Not to mention, Scherzer has often struggles against the Rockies for whatever reason as he has gone 2-5 with a 4.54 career ERA in 12 career starts versus Colorado.

However, most importantly, the outcome of Rockies games tends to come down to whether or not they can get the necessary pitching from the mound. At first glance, the major reason for Colorado’s struggles this season has been a lack of consistency from the mound. Alas, it will be extremely vital for Connor Seabold to put his best foot forward and keep the Mets’ lineup on their toes throughout this one to have a chance at covering the spread.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Although all signs may be pointing to New York finding a way to take care of business in this one, I think this NL showdown comes down to the wire in a close contest.

Final Mets-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (+120)