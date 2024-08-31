Miami football has high expectations in 2024. The Hurricanes are ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, and with those lofty goals come big targets on the recruiting trail. Unfortunately, LB Elijah Melendez, a highly-regarded four-star prospect, decommitted from Miami football after committing in December. He holds 40 college offers, including some from huge programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Alabama, to name a few.

Miami football is recruiting well so far for the 2025 class. They have the No. 13 ranked class according to on3 and 247 Sports ranks them at No. 12 overall. Both sites have Mario Cristobal's squad with 14 four-star and seven three-star recruits. Melendez was Miami football's seventh-ranked prospect while 247 had him within the Hurricanes' top-three.

Mario Cristobal's recruiting with Miami football

Recruiting has never been an issue for Miami football. In 2024, they had the No. 6 ranked recruiting class and finished No. 10 in the transfer ranks. It was more of the same in 2023, with the No. 8 recruiting class and No. 7 in transfers. They haven't had a recruiting class ranked outside the top-20 on 247 Sports since 2016.

Yet the program hasn't had a 10-win season since 2017. Losing a four-star recruit to a decommitment happens every year, and it's part of the game. What Mario Cristobal has been able to continue in recruiting is the bare minimum. Young athletes nationwide should be thrilled to receive a scholarship to attend the University of Miami and live there for four years. It's among one of the best private universities in the nation.

Winning games is the missing ingredient. It certainly doesn't help when the coach makes headlines for hiring a time management coach.

Some members of the media haven't gotten the memo that Miami football can't turn a corner, like FOX's Joel Klatt.

“I said it last week, and I’ll say it again right now. Miami should be 11-1. 10-2 is an underachievement for the Hurricanes. Mario Cristobal is under and should be under an immense amount of pressure with this roster that they have and the schedule that they face. This is an 11-1 team all day long. All they’ve got to do is go out there and play to their level. Now we haven’t seen that from Mario Cristobal and his teams, really even going back to Oregon. He’s 12-13 at Miami. That has to improve, and it’s got to change immediately, and I think that it will.”

DraftKings Sportsbook has Miami football's win total over/under at 9. The No. 19 Hurricanes begin their season this afternoon with a road contest against the Florida Gators.