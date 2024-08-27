Even though this is a battle of ranked versus unranked teams, it doesn’t get much bigger in Week 1 of college football than the Miami Hurricanes against the Florida Gators.

The No. 19-ranked Hurricanes will travel north to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, or “The Swamp,” to meet their in-state rival for the first time since 2019. Unlike Florida State, which has yearly battles with both Miami and Florida, the Hurricanes and Gators rarely meet. These two have faced each other just four times in the past two decades, with the count even at 2-2. Miami leads the series overall at 29-27.

Though it’s just Week 1, there’s a lot on the line for both teams, particularly their head coaches. Both Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Florida’s Billy Napier still have a lot to prove in their third seasons, as each holds a losing record.

For Napier and the Gators, wins could be scarce this season, as they face the toughest schedule in the country. For Cristobal and Miami, things get more manageable after Saturday. Neither coach wants to take a loss here, but it also won’t hurt their conference or national championship aspirations if they do.

Someone has to walk out Saturday with a win, though. With that said, let’s get into our bold predictions for Miami in their matchup against Florida.

Cam Ward throws for one touchdown, runs for another

Hurricanes fans cannot wait to see Cam Ward hit the field for an official game. It’s because of Ward that Miami is receiving most of the hype it’s getting in the preseason. The Hurricanes haven’t had this type of reliable and talented quarterback since the Larry Coker coaching days when guys like Ken Dorsey and Brock Berlin were behind center.

Ward has been excellent everywhere he’s played, and now he’s on the best roster of his college career. We might not see him making too many plays out of the pocket, given Miami’s talented offensive line. But should the play break down, Ward can make moves. He has 13 rushing touchdowns from his time at Washington State.

Look for him to find the end zone with his feet once and at least one more through the air. That shouldn’t disappoint fans, though—there will be a good reason for that.

Damien Martinez scores two touchdowns, rushing for at least 110 Yards

Ward’s transfer has taken much of the spotlight from Hurricanes fans this season. But you can’t forget how big the addition of Damien Martinez was. At Oregon State last year, he ran for 1,185 yards, which was third-best in the Pac-12. Like Ward, he’ll have an excellent offensive line to run behind now.

Martinez could be in for a big day if the Gators haven’t shored up their rushing defense from last season. Florida ranked 79th in the country in that category a year ago, allowing 4.84 yards per carry and 155.6 yards per game. In the game against Kentucky, they allowed Ray Davis alone to rack up 280 yards and three touchdowns.

But it’s not just Martinez the Gators will have to worry about—Miami also has a stable of other backs, including Mark Fletcher Jr., Ajay Allen, and freshmen Chris Johnson Jr. and Jordan Lyle.

Miami's defense allows over 300 yards passing but limits damage with strong defensive front

The one weakness for Miami heading into the season is their secondary. They lost key pieces from last year’s group to the NFL, leaving very little veteran leadership and depth. This year's group will be led by redshirt senior Daryl Porter Jr. but will feature two freshmen and a sophomore in significant roles.

That means Florida will likely test Miami’s secondary early and often with their passing game. And they can’t overlook starting quarterback Graham Mertz. Despite the flak Napier received for bringing Mertz in from the portal last year from Wisconsin, he was one of the bright spots on the team. He threw for the most yards, touchdowns, and best completion percentage of his career.

Racking up tons of passing yards won’t matter as long as Miami’s defensive front can make stops and get to Mertz often. Miami will look to exploit another weak area for the Gators last year—their offensive line, which ranked 114th in the country in sacks allowed with 39. Expect guys like Rueben Bain Jr. and transfer addition Tyler Baron to get to Mertz.

Miami beats Florida by at least 10 points

On paper, this Miami team should be able to handle Florida. But you also have to consider the situational factors. “The Swamp” is one of the toughest places to play in the country, making it extremely challenging for opposing teams to walk out with wins. But if Miami can block out the noise—not just from the Florida fans in the stadium but also from the hype surrounding them—they can handle the Gators.

By the end of regulation, Miami will have sealed a victory by at least 10 points. The Gators will keep it close for a while, but Miami will score first and never relinquish the lead, winning in the end.