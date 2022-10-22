Miami football lost to the Duke Blue Devils in embarrassing fashion, turning the ball over eight times while losing by double digits. But that might not have been the most embarrassing part of the loss. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal was forced to answer questions about players quitting in the fourth quarter, never a good sign for a team attempting to rebuild its culture. Cristobal answered one question with just six words, per Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

Said Mario Cristobal, “We’ll have to watch the tape.” The Miami football coach indicated that if any players weren’t giving it their all vs. Duke, they wouldn’t be a member of the program for very long.

A clearly perturbed Cristobal then went on a rant about players quitting, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else. What we have to do requires tough people. To turn a program, rebuild it, it requires tough-minded people willing to do the work.”

The Hurricanes coach said that people can “go play somewhere else ” if they’re not giving a full effort. Cristobal’s impatience with quitting is understandable.

The man is tasked with getting the Hurricanes back to their former glory days, yet some of the program’s same old troubles have come back to haunt them.

Mario Cristobal’s ‘Canes have had some blowout wins, like when they defeated Bethune 70-13 and they’ve had some tough games to watch, like their upset loss to Middle Tennessee.

Now, there’s this effort against Duke. Winning the ACC was always going to be a tall order in Mario Cristobal’s first year. But he must rid the locker room of any notions of quitting before it spreads.