On the precipice of the 2024 college football season, this year's Miami (FL) football team is being predicted to play a major part. The No. 19 preseason-ranked Hurricanes come into the season with some of the biggest hype the program has had in decades, and that's mainly because of a stacked roster that head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have put together.

Cam Ward is a difference maker for Miami football, but he can't do it all

No doubt the biggest difference in this year's squad, in comparison to those in the past that may have received top-25 preseason rankings, will be the addition of Cam Ward. Without question, the former Washington State quarterback changes Miami football for the better on nearly every level. That's how huge his potential is. It’s not surprising that the Hurricanes haven’t had a quality, reliable signal-caller during the time they’ve found themselves in obscurity. However, Ward isn’t the only valuable piece on this year's team.

While Ward, who is the ACC's preseason Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy hopeful, is likely to be a major difference in how many times Miami finds itself in the win column in 2024, he can't do it all. The Hurricanes also have to prevent the other team from running up the score on them.

That’s why Cristobal, defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, and defensive line coach and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor went into the transfer portal not just to grab Ward, but to rebuild the Hurricanes' defensive line too. So, if you're looking for what could be the X-factor for this year's Miami football team, it's probably going to fall on the defensive line.

Rueben Bain Jr. and top transfers make Miami's defensive line dangerous

Let’s first just look at how talented this group is. It’s, of course, led by star pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who racked up all kinds of accolades last year, including Freshman All-American, ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, and All-ACC Third Team. He compiled 44 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He’s now a sophomore.

One of the portal additions to help with the pass rush, on the opposite side of Bain, will be former Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Tyler Baron. Cristobal and his staff somehow lured him away from his short stint at Louisville. Baron has the capability to move inside or outside, making his versatility a huge asset.

Looking for a breakout season after suffering a season-ending injury last season will be Akheem Mesidor, who was originally at West Virginia a few years back. If healthy, he just adds to the potential and amount of depth this group has in 2024.

Rounding it out are three other transfer portal additions in the form of Simeon Barrow Jr., Elijah Alston, and Marley Cook. All three bring something unique and special to this group that could be one of the best in not just the ACC, but all of college football.

Barrow is probably the biggest addition and one that Miami heavily coveted once he hit the spring portal. The team had to fill voids on the interior left by the losses of Leonard Taylor, Branson Deen, and Jared Harrison-Hunte. For his career with the Spartans, he recorded 110 total tackles, 18.5 for a loss, and 10.5 sacks, with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Alston, coming out of Marshall, gives yet another option on the outside. Last season in particular, he had his best season yet, accounting for 11.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and an interception.

Finally, Cook, out of Middle Tennessee State, should provide more help on the interior alongside Barrow. Besides stopping the run, he can create turnovers by forcing fumbles. He also has an interception in his career.

Miami's defensive line will be imperative to their success

Besides the wealth of talent and depth on the defensive line, the Hurricanes' staff will be leaning heavily on this group to make plays, perhaps to make up for the secondary.

Miami lost its most talented secondary members from last year in Kam Kinchens and James Williams. However, it was a group that still had issues last season and now it’s gotten even younger and with less depth entering this season. Miami now has to rely on fifth-year senior Daryl Porter Jr.—perhaps its best returning player in the unit—sophomore Damari Brown, redshirt sophomore Jaden Harris, junior Jadais Richard, and redshirt senior Washington transfer Meesh Powell.

This group will undoubtedly be tested this season and is predicted to be the weakest unit of the team. That’s why Miami needs its defensive front to make stops, keep gains minimal, and scoring seldom.