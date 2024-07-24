There could be a new contender in the ACC this year. To go along with Florida State and Clemson, the 2024 Miami (FL) football team is adding their name into the mix to take over conference this season. That's all thanks to the impressive roster the Hurricanes have assembled over the last three years.

When Mario Cristobal came over from Oregon to Miami, the immediate thought was that recruiting was about to be taken to a whole new level and the talent level would drastically increase. Cristobal has been known to be one of the best recruiters in the country, as an assistant at stops like Alabama, or head man at FIU and Oregon.

Luckily for Hurricanes fans, this has become true and Miami football talent level has been upgraded over the last three seasons. Though after 5-7 and 7-6 campaigns, the results haven't quite come yet.

Like every season for Miami, this one hopes to be much more promising than the last several — and it all goes back to the roster. The Hurricanes have a total of 11 starters coming back, which includes some impressive transfer portal additions made during the offseason. So, let's look at Miami football's best returning players.

8. Akheem Mesidor, DE

Akheem Mesidor is expected to be a key player on the defensive line if he can return to full health. Mesidor had a standout season in 2022, recording 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His ability to disrupt the offense will be essential for the Hurricanes' defensive success this year.

7. Jacolby George, WR

Despite losing Colbie Young to the transfer portal, Miami's receiving corps remains strong with Jacolby George leading the way. George had an impressive season last year, catching 57 passes for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. His explosive playmaking ability makes him a crucial weapon for Miami's offense.

6. Francis Mauigoa, OT

Francis Mauigoa made an immediate impact on Miami's offensive line as a freshman, earning first-team All-ACC honors. His size, strength, and technique have quickly established him as a cornerstone of the line. As the Hurricanes look to improve their offensive production, Mauigoa's presence will be key.

5. Xavier Restrepo, WR

Xavier Restrepo emerged as Miami's most reliable receiver last year, leading the team with 85 receptions for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to consistently get open and make plays in the passing game makes him an invaluable asset for the Hurricanes' offense. Restrepo was named as one of PFF's Top-10 Returning Wide Receivers for the 2024 Season, ranked fifth.

4. Damien Martinez, RB

With Henry Parrish Jr. entering the transfer portal and back to Ole Miss, and Mark Fletcher coming off an injury, this year's Miami football team needed to add to their running attack. In comes Damien Martinez out Oregon State from the portal.

Martinez will now be the lead running back for the Hurricanes this season. His ability to find running lanes and create big plays will be crucial for Miami's ground game. Additionally, Martinez's versatility as a receiver out of the backfield adds another dimension to the Hurricanes' offensive attack. He had 2,354 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns last season.

3. Francisco Mauigoa, LB

Francisco Mauigoa, the second of the Mauigoa brothers, was a force on defense last season, leading the team with 82 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. His ability to make plays all over the field and lead the defense makes him one of Miami's most important returning players.

2. Rueben Bain Jr., DE

Rueben Bain Jr. made an immediate impact as a freshman, winning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, plus one pass deflection and three forced fumbles. His strength and athleticism make him a formidable presence on the defensive line. With a year of experience under his belt, Bain is poised for an even bigger season in 2024.

1. Cam Ward, QB

Cam Ward's arrival has brought a buzz to Miami's quarterback situation. The former Washington State and Incarnate Word standout joins an offense that suits his skills perfectly. Ward threw for nearly 7,000 yards and 48 touchdowns over the past two seasons. His ability to lead the offense and make big plays will be crucial for the Hurricanes' success this year.

Miami football fans have a lot to be excited about with this talented group of returning players. If the Hurricanes can capitalize on their potential, they could become a serious contender in the ACC this season.