Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Post-apocalyptic tactical adventure game Miasma Chronicles, from the people who brought you Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, finally has its most important details set: its release date, story and plot details, and gameplay information.

Miasma Chronicles Release Date: May 23, 2023

Miasma Chronicles will be coming out on May 23, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by The Bearded Ladies and will be published by 505 Games. A physical edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be coming out on June 9, 2023, in Europe, and on June 20, 2023, in North America.

Story

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Miasma Chronicles, players take on the role of Elvis, a young man abandoned by his mother in the wastelands of the post-apocalyptic United States of America, with only his robot “brother” Diggs with him as a companion. Together they must unravel the mystery of the Miasma, a mysterious entity that threatens the last vestiges of humanity and turns all who come in contact with it into barbaric corruptions of their former selves.

Armed with a mysterious glove that can control the ‘Miasma’, Elvis and Diggs will be joined by a fellowship of outlandish characters on their quest as they roam stunningly rendered environments with dangers lurking around every corner. Employ turn-based tactics in intense combat in a real-time world while searching for the truth behind the Miasma… all while Elvis learns the devastating power behind his mysterious Miasma-controlling glove.

Gameplay

Miasma Chronicles plays similarly to The Bearded Ladies’ earlier title, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, where players embark on an adventure where a turn-based tactical strategy game meets free-roaming exploration. As players explore the lands of post-apocalyptic America, getting into range or in contact with hostile units will transition the game to a turn-based strategy game where wits and preparation are keys to success.