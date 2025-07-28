The Stanford football program has had a bumpy offseason. They made a huge coaching move after Andrew Luck and the administration fired Troy Taylor after a workplace investigation found he was bullying female staffers. The decision came late in the offseason, so Andrew Luck went with his former coach, Frank Reich, to help stabilize Stanford for the 2025 season.

Frank Reich is being thrust into a difficult situation because he has the interim tag for an entire season with Stanford football. His current goal is to stabilize the program while setting up a foundation for success, whether with him or someone else at the helm. He addressed that at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff and said the people are the key.

“That's a seat question,” Frank Reich said. “And don’t think those two can go together, right? I think they always do go together. We have goals for this season, and they’re to each of us what those goals are, but we also understand that you plant seeds for long-term success to get the process right and get the people right.”

Reich faces a new and unique challenge because he has only been a coach in the NFL before this. He has experience as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and head coach, but only in the NFL, so coaching in college presents an entirely new challenge. That experience is what he's most focused on in order to try to win in the ACC.

“Like I said, we have the right people, starting with these guys and some transfers we got in, and the rest of the team that was there, and now it becomes a question of us together, players and coaches, committing to a process that can be the foundation for long-term success. You must create a championship culture before you can win the championships. So sometimes you see the results right away, and sometimes they lag. ThereThere'siven. There are no absolutes in this world, as you can’t promise you'll do those right away,” Reich said.

Reich elaborated, “But what makes me feel like we’re ready to see the results this year is the right kind of people who have laid the foundation and how hard these players have worked this offseason. I've got that. I’ve had it. I’ve seen our progress in the weight room in every way possible off the football field.”

The situation was awkward after Stanford moved to fire Troy Taylor in March. Reich and his staff are playing catch-up after coming in late, but laying the foundation is more critical than ever, especially with Andrew Luck having more power, too.