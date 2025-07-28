There’s good news for the Washington Commanders as Terry McLaurin reported to camp. However, there is still work to be done on his contract. But now the Commanders can focus on getting their roster into shape. And here are two players on the bubble who must shine in the 2025 preseason.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels looking like an NFL star and McLaurin entrenched at WR1, there are opportunities for other receivers to get good looks. Defenses will need to focus on McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.

But that means WR3 is up for grabs between Noah Brown, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, and others. And with the potential shown by rookie Ja’Corey Brooks, that means Michael Gallup and K.J. Osborn will have to fight not only for playing time but also for a spot on the roster.

Commanders GM Adam Peters has tough roster calls at WR

It’s already a tough road for Gallup. He suffered a hamstring strain. And any time he misses in the summer will greatly impact his chances to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster.

Gallup already has an injury history. After putting up good numbers in 2019 and 2020, Gallup missed seven games in his rookie season in 2021. Then he tore his ACL, and his numbers suffered. He didn’t catch more than 39 passes from 2021-23 with a high of 445 yards and a total of eight touchdowns. He retired and didn’t play in 2024.

However, Gallup returned to the practice field recently. And that means he at least has a shot. Head coach Dan Quinn said Gallup has shown a few things so far, according to commanders.com.

“Yesterday you felt the length,” Quinn said. “He can really extend to go get the ball. There's one of the things he's known for is deep ball and on the sideline being able to use that length and extension.”

Also, Quinn said he liked the body language and the spirit shown by Gallup. He said the receiver seems rejuvenated in his return to the NFL.

“He's got great energy about him,” Quinn said. “And just getting back into the flow of it with a new system also. It was good to have him through the offseason to get himself prepared to really come and do his thing. It was nice to see him make some plays yesterday.”

Commanders have improved at wide receiver

Overall, the receiver position is much better than in 2024. Tight end Zach Ertz said he sees it already, according to commanders.com.

“I think if you look at our skill group, it's a very diverse skill set between players,” Ertz said. “I don't think there's just a bunch of guys that have similar traits, similar skills. So, I think when you're able to have a bunch of varied talent levels, varied skill sets, it really allows the coordinators to kind of open up the playbook.

“A guy like Deebo, you can really do whatever you want with him as a chess piece. So, I think he's going to be a huge piece of our offense, really excited to see him going, especially when you get the pads on. Because I know you can feel his physicality without pads on, but I know he is going to take it to another level when we get the ball in his hands in the games or preseason games or practice.”

And Gallup seems to fit right in there with the other guys, Ertz said.

“Michael Gallup has been impressive, man,” Ertz said. “For a guy that missed last year to be able to come in, show his athleticism, really humble guy. Really love coming to work with him and really the whole group, really humble, just want to work. Noah Brown, phenomenal player. So, yeah, we're excited about that room.”

Gallup’s ability to make the roster will hinge on many factors. And Daniels said the offseason roster construction means guys like Gallup will have to shine, according to yahoo.com.

“Those are good additions that we brought in,” Daniels said about guys like Lane. “Obviously, Adam, what his side of the building is doing, you have to trust him with everything that is going on. Obviously, I am excited, those are two great individuals and we got even more that they brought in. I’m excited to work with them, still progress and get ready for camp.”

WR K.J. Osborn in a fight for a job

Osborn got a one-year deal, so he’s in a prove-it situation.

It’s not clear-cut, but one NFL observer said he thinks Osborn will struggle to stay with the Commanders in 2025, according to bleacherreport.com.

“Wide receiver K.J. Osborn had three very strong campaigns (1,845 combined receiving yards) with the Minnesota Vikings before he joined the Patriots last offseason,: Kristopher Knox wrote. “However, he failed to make much of a mark in New England and was waived by the Patriots, then claimed by the Washington Commanders.

Osborn re-signed with Washington this offseason but is no lock to make the final 53. The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, drafted Jaylin Lane, and could save $740,000 by cutting Osborn before Week 1.”