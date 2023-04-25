Right on the heels of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut of Creed III, the New Jersey native’s production company Outlier Society will be working alongside Mission: Impossible franchise’s Christopher McQuarrie to produce Iron Curtain, Deadline reports. Iron Curtain is a new action thriller that is in the early development stage at Amazon Studios.

Plot details have been kept under wraps.

Jordan has been acting for nearly two decades, but in the third installment of Creed, he has decided to not only be in front of the camera but flex his skills behind it. In the boxing franchise, Jordan plays Adonis “Donnie” Creed, son of one-time heavyweight champ Apollo of Rocky. In Creed III, Jordan still plays the character but also got the opportunity to produce and direct. Alongside Jordan was Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors in the third installment. Majors (Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson) played the childhood friend of Creed, who was just released from prison. Majors’ character was a prodigy before his incarceration and is back for his spot.

The film was the biggest-ever opening weekend for Amazon (if not MGM), which was also the biggest for a sports film and for any film in the Creed and Rocky franchises, the publication reported. Creed III grossed over $155 million domestically and $271M+ globally. Jordan was the 15th Black director to earn over $100 million on opening weekend and the second to achieve the feat during his directorial debut. The first was Jordan Peele in 2017 for Get Out, which earned $176m domestically. Peele would later earn his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film.