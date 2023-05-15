In a recent story about his life and career, actor Michael J Fox talked about the possibility of a Back to the Future reboot. Apparently, he’s not interested, according to Variety. “I’m not fanatical. Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

Fox doesn’t think that it even needs to be rebooted in the first place. He believes that Robert Zemeckis, the trilogy’s director and writer, and his co-writer, Bob Gale, wouldn’t be interested either. “I don’t think it needs to be [rebooted],” Fox said. “I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.”

But director Christopher Lloyd is very interested, “I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes,” he said. “But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen.”

In Fox’s documentary, Still: A Michael J Fox Story, Fox revisited “Back to the Future” with some recreations of his most memorable moments. These hilarious physically comedic scenes weren’t easy, especially the iconic car slide. He had some other kids come in and recreate the slide to show how hard it was.

“Now when we made the movie nobody taught me how to do a car slide. I just flipped into the seat and there I went. I never understood that was really difficult to do. I was used to taking risks. I’d just tell my body to do something and it would do it,” he said. “These kids couldn’t do the thing with the DeLorean to save their lives. They would bang into the side of the car and fall over. I was tempted to just get up there and do it myself.”