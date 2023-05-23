Well you can add owning a sick new ultra-exclusive ride to Michael Jordan‘s endless list of accolades. The retired NBA legend and recent star of ESPN’s The Last Dance just acquired a $3 million hypercar convertible — the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

According to an Instagram post on the Hennessey Performance page, in which Jordan stands arm in arm with Hennessey CEO John Hennessey, the Chicago Bulls superstar is now one of just 30 owners of such a vehicle in the entire world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hennessey Performance (@hennesseyperformance)

The caption reads, “Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend 🐐”. The goat emoji really had to add insult to injury for LeBron James, whose Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Monday, thus putting a dent in his bid to claim the GOAT title from Jordan. Also, as far as I know, James doesn’t have a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, so… basically just a lot to be jelly of in the post.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anyway, back to the car itself. This bad boy boasts 1,817 horsepower, can exceed up to 300 miles per hour, and each one is individually commissioned to the car’s owner. When the car was released last year, Hennessey described it as “the world’s fastest and most powerful roadster.”

“We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar,” added CEO John Hennessey. “Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof – it is an unmatched automotive experience.”

Fitting then that it was bought by an unmatched basketball talent. From the Instagram photo, the car appears to have been delivered to Jordan’s private Florida golf club, The Grove XXIII (the roman numerals are a reference to Michael Jordan’s famous jersey number 23). The exclusive, chic locale in the background appears almost as stunning as the car itself. All in all, while his status as the GOAT may be occasionally debated, one thing’s clear as day from the photo — it’s still good to be like Mike.