Another rare pair of Michael Jordan‘s game-worn sneakers have hit auction. The earliest documented pair of sneakers Jordan wore were the Converse All-Stars as he donned them on an international stage at the 1983 Pan American Games. Michael Jordan won his first gold medal for the United States and 40 years later his game-worn sneakers are hitting auction. Check out our sneakers news for more breaking content!

Michael Jordan's game-worn Converse All-Star is up for auction 📈 pic.twitter.com/LkWjusnUX2 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) June 5, 2023

Long before the G.O.A.T. laced up his signature Nikes for the Chicago Bulls, he was making waves at the University of North Carolina as a budding superstar and the next great thing to hit the basketball court. In 1983, the college junior joined the USA Basketball team in the Pan American Games where they won gold over the span of a 12-day tournament. Jordan assessed his dominance on an international stage and garnered the attention of fans worldwide. He wore the sneakers during two games and throughout the teams training camp. The official letter of opinion reads:

“Team USA won the gold medal with a perfect 8-0 record. The team was coached by Kansas State head coach Jack Hartman and featured hall of fame players Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and Chris Mullin. During the tournament, Jordan led the team in scoring by averaging 17.3 points per game.”

The White Converse All-Star is in Michael Jordan's size 12.5 and were acquired by a Kansas State graduate assistant to Jack Hartman who was close with Jordan and the team during the 1983 Games. With a starting bid of $10,000, the current bid is now up to $16,106. The auction will run until June 11 on greyflannelauctions.com.