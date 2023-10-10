Michael Mann spoke recently regarding the possibility of Heat 2 and confirmed that the film is his next project, per Deadline.

“Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel Heat 2, which came out right when we were shooting Ferrari,” he said. “It did very well. I plan to shoot that next.”

Despite saying that he was too busy over a month ago, Mann is coy about teaming up again with his Ferrari star, Adam Driver. He told the media outlet that they haven't spoken about it. He added, “Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari]. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.”

The novel Heat 2, released in the summer of 2022, is both the prequel and sequel to the Michael Mann blockbuster 1995 movie. Heat 2 became a number one New York Times bestseller.

It follows Neil McCauley (originally Robert De Niro, but Adam Driver is reportedly in talks to play the younger version), Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer) and Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) in the intervening years before the original movie and then tells the story of the survivors years after.

The story is initially set in 1988 Chicago, with McCauley and crew pulling off jobs on the West Coast, the border between the U.S. and Mexico as well as Chicago. Simultaneously, Hanna's Chicago Police homicide detective is chasing a violent gang of home invaders. The book then bounces back to the events after the original movie.

The 1995 movie was hailed as one of the best crime classics. The iconic shootout scene has been praised as being so realistic that it's actually shown as a recruitment video for the Marines as an example of “grace under fire,” according to ScreenRant.

The movie also marked the first time the two screen legends, De Niro and Al Pacino, shared a scene together. Their diner scene in Heat is often cited as one of the most memorable in Hollywood cinematic history. So much so that the scene's location, a restaurant called Kate Mantilini in Los Angeles, was a popular tourist spot. It has since closed down in 2014.