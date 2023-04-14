The Indianapolis Colts will soon have multiple pivotal decisions to make regarding their 2020 NFL Draft class. For one, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is currently slated to hit free agency next year.

Pittman has a mere one year left on his rookie contract, as he will hold a cap hit of $3.948 million in the 2023 season.

The Colts have shown before that they are open to reaching agreements on multiyear deals with players who are on the verge of hitting free agency. In the case that Pittman does not sign off on a new contract with the Colts this year, he sees that it would be “no big deal.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s a goal,” Pittman said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I think that happens naturally with performance. And if it doesn’t happen this year, that’s no big deal.

“I mean, it’ll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side — just leave that to my agent.”

Pittman blossomed as the Colts’ top wide receiver option in the 2022 season. The versatile wideout led the team in a multitude of stats in the campaign, from receptions (99) to receiving yards (925). He also orchestrated two games with 100-plus receiving yards.

In the big picture, Pittman simply has his sights set on the upcoming 2023 campaign.

“I don’t want anything to do with those (negotiations),” Pittman said. “I just want to play.”

As mentioned, the Colts have other contract dilemmas regarding their 2020 NFL Draft class that they will need to resolve, especially as both Jonathan Taylor and Julian Blackmon are set to become free agents next year.