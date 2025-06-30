Zaire Franklin understands how much of an honor it is for him and the Indianapolis Colts to pay tribute to the late owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay died at age 65 on May 21. He was the Colts' owner, chairman and CEO from 1997 until his death this year. Throughout his time with the organization, he led them to an incredible Super Bowl title in 2007 when the Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17.

His impact on Indianapolis was undeniable as the franchise will pay tribute to him throughout the entire 2025 NFL season. Franklin and the team intend on honoring his legacy with motivation to succeed this upcoming campaign.

“We're a team with a purpose,” Franklin said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Obviously with the passing of Jim Irsay, a great man who's done not only so much for the city, but the state of Indiana, this season and just honoring his legacy and continue to bring his dream to fruition is definitely extreme motivation. It's one of those things that gets everybody on the same page where everybody is fighting and pulling from the same direction, for the same purpose.”

What's next for Zaire Franklin, Colts

Zaire Franklin has played at a high level for the Colts' defense for the last three years. With this upcoming season being big for the franchise due to Jim Irsay's death, it seems to be clear that Franklin may continue his pace.

2024 was an impressive year for the veteran linebacker. He played for the entire season as he made 173 tackles, six pass deflections, five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

It also marked the third consecutive season he recorded 160 or more tackles, proving his ability as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection as he landed on the league's All-Pro second team.

The Colts will look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Last season saw them finish with an 8-9 record, falling short of a playoff spot. They finished second in the AFC South Division standings, only trailing the Houston Texans.