Michael Vick is making another addition to his coaching staff, this time adding former Auburn quarterback Wilson Appleton, per a report by Doug Samuels of FootballScoop. Appleton is the latest former football standout to join Vick's coaching staff, joining names such as Tory Woodbury and Elton Brown.

Appleton will step into a new role at Norfolk State as a corners coach after spending last season as a defensive analyst under former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Appleton also worked under Dilfer as an assistant at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee.

Appleton's background includes his time as a preferred walk-on quarterback at Auburn University. During his two seasons as a backup, he played in one game, completing both of his pass attempts against Samford in 2019. After graduating he then made a big move, transferring to Benedict College under then-new head coach Chennis Berry.

“My experience at Auburn has been amazing and unforgettable, and it has prepared me for this next chapter in my life,” he said in a social media post following his graduation in July 2020. “I would like to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited and helped me along the way. That being said, I am happy to announce that this fall I will continue to play at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.

Appleton didn't see the field at Benedict, as the team didn't play in the Fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Benedict already had a talented quarterback on the roster, Eric Phoenix. Before his success at South Carolina State, Phoenix led Benedict to what then was the best season in school history.

Although he didn’t spend much time on the field, his passion for coaching has been a big part of his life in recent years.

“I’d like to get into coaching. Whether that’s a graduate assistant job or taking the high school route. Ultimately, I want to end up in college coaching, but we will see what opportunities open up,” Appleton said in a profile of his journey from high school to Auburn in 2019.