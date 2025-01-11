Before DeSean Jackson had the opportunity to become the head coach of Delaware State, it appeared that Michael Vick was already looking to bring him to the MEAC. Per comments from Jackson on the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, he spoke with Vick before he officially made his decision to coach the Spartans and Vick even offered him the opportunity to be on his coaching staff.

“It's crazy because when he got he he called me he was like, ‘I got an opportunity to either be at Sac State or Norfolk State.’ He was like, ‘You going to be my first hire.’ So, at the same time, l was like, ‘l’m interested’ but I was trying to like play…not playing but like kind of keep him limbo cuz I knew I would potentially my own position so l was trying to really figure it out.”

Ultimately, a few days after Vick was officially announced as the head coach of Norfolk State on December 23rd, news of DeSean Jackson's candidacy to become the next head coach of Delaware State was reported by Jeff Lightsy Jr. of Victory Formation Media. Delaware State officially announced the hire of the former Philadelphia Eagles wideout on December 27th.

During a media session after his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Jackson was asked if Colorado head coach Deion Sanders or Vick influenced his decision to step onto the sidelines. He clarified that his inspiration came from a different source.

“Not necessarily. I will say, me being able to get inspired from coaching came from having the opportunity to go coach with my older brother, my mentor, Coach Clark. He's been coaching in high school for the past 25 years. And every step of my, my college career and my NFL career, I've always kept an eye on seeing what he, what he's able to install in these young men. And I respected it and what he installed in me. So last year I went and coached with him and I regained a different love for football, like the void that I'm missing of catching touchdowns now.”

Travis Clark, an experienced high school coach, led the Woodrow Wilson High School football team in Long Beach, California, during the 2024 season. Before taking on the head coach position at Delaware State, Clark brought Jackson in as the offensive coordinator. Now, Clark is set to join Jackson’s staff as an assistant coach, becoming a key and trusted member of the former Eagles star’s team.

While Michael Vick did look to give Jackson the opportunity to join his coaching staff, he'll now have to face off against Jackson's Hornets as both look to have a successful season in a MEAC stacked with great coaches looking to make a run at a conference championship and Celebration Bowl appearance.