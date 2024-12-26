Former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson has reportedly finalizing a deal to become head coach of Delaware State University, according to a report by Jeff Lightsy Jr. of Victory Formation Media.

“Just got a second source. Former #NFL Pro Bowler Desean Jackson will become the next Head Coach at Delaware State. S/O to @OffScript_Vidz with the help,” Lightsy wrote on his X account.

Scottay of Offscript TV, who broke the news of Michael Vick going to Norfolk State, and ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated the report.

“Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources. He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future.

Thamel added, “Per a source, it has always been a dream of Jackson's to coach at an HBCU. That dream could be a reality in the near future.”

Jackson, 38, brings an electrifying football legacy to the conversation. A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Second-Team All-Pro selection, he finished his playing career with 641 receptions for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns. Known for his dynamic playmaking ability, Jackson also amassed four rushing touchdowns and four punt return scores during a 15-year NFL career. Jackson retired officially as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on November 29, 2023, by signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the team.

Most recently, Jackson served as the offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School, located in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif. The role marked the beginning of his post-NFL transition into coaching and allowed him to channel his expertise into developing young athletes.

Jackson’s emergence as a coaching candidate coincides with Delaware State’s significant program overhaul. Former head coach Lee Hull and athletic director Alecia Shields-Gadson left the program at the end of the season, following the Hornets’ 12th consecutive losing campaign. The university hasn’t claimed the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title since 2007. The potential hiring of Jackson may signal a new direction for a program desperately seeking revitalization.

The coaching discussion surrounding Jackson comes as Norfolk State University — another MEAC school — announced the hiring of former NFL star Michael Vick as its next head coach. Like Delaware State, Norfolk State has faced several challenging seasons, making both hires headline-grabbing moves within the conference as schools look to rebuild their football programs.