Juwan Howard has been dismissed as the head coach of the Michigan basketball program, and he released a statement through the program's X account, thanking the university, Board of Regents and Athletic Director Warde Manuel, while also reflecting on his tenure as coach.
“During my tenure as head coach, we shared memorable seasons and achievements, including a Big Ten championship, back to back Sweet Sixteen appearances and being within one game of the Final Four,” Juwan Howard said in the statement. “I was honored to be named AP National Coach-of-the Year and Big Ten Coach-of-Year in 2021. … My devotion and dedication to this program and most importantly, to my players and their families, provided a challenge that I welcomed and embraced, which required me to grow and expand my capabilities both personally and professionally.”
Howard went on to thank his players and say that Michigan will always be a significant part of his legacy, and that he will always be a significant part of Michigan's legacy.
Juwan Howard's tenure at Michigan
Howard took over the Michigan basketball program for the 2019-2020 season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wolverines went 19-12 in his first season as head coach after taking over for John Beilein.
After the first season, Howard made many believe that he would be the long-term solution for Michigan in year two, when the Wolverines went 23-5 overall and won the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight, where they were upset by 11 seed UCLA.
Michigan made it back to the NCAA Tournament in 2022, making the Sweet Sixteen, but the 19-15 record overall gave fans some pause as the team regressed from the previous year.
In 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, Howard's teams did not make the tournament. Michigan went 18-16 in 2022-2023, then this past season, as Howard battled health issues, the Wolverines finished 8-24, leading to the change at head coach.
It will be interesting to see who lands the Michigan job in the coming weeks.