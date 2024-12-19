On Wednesday night, Michigan basketball suffered its second straight heartbreaking loss. This defeat came at the hands of undefeated No. 14-ranked Oklahoma 87-86 after a back-and-forth game. Sooners freshman Jeremiah Fears was the hero in this one, as he sunk a 3-pointer in the final seconds while being fouled to give Oklahoma the win.

Last Tuesday, Michigan suffered an another heartbreaking loss against Arkansas despite having a big second half lead. This marks two consecutive tough non-conference losses against quality teams at neutral sites. It's not nearly time to panic for Michigan, but the Wolverines will feel like they let a few games slip away that could come back to hurt them during selection season in March.

After Wednesday's loss against the Sooners, fans couldn't believe head coach Dusty May's late-game management and were having flashbacks to the Juwan Howard days on social media.

“Dusty May's refusal to use late-game timeouts is mind-blowing… you don't get extra points for winning a game without drawing up a play at the end. You don't get to carry timeouts with you to the next one. I don't get it…” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan added, “Absolutely pathetic loss by Michigan. Has lost the same game three times this season. Neutral court against a good team, blown double digit lead every time. And Dusty May has picked right up where Juwan Howard left off losing close games. Will be lucky to go .500 in Big Ten.”

Some other fans were a little bit more harsh.

“Dusty May might be worse than Juwan Howard as a head coach,” one fan posted. Another said, “Dusty May late game management leaves something to be desired.”

In addition to the recent losses to Arkansas and Oklahoma, Michigan also took a tough loss against Wake Forest in its second game of the season. However, May and company have picked up quality wins against TCU, Xavier and Wisconsin. This Michigan team still has the look of a solid squad that should be competitive in the Big Ten and be right there when the brackets come out at the end of the season.

Michigan has two more non-conference games against small schools — Western Kentucky and Purdue Fort-Wayne — before getting back into conference play after the calendar flips to the new year. This Michigan basketball team is already 2-0 in Big Ten play, and it will get a chance to continue that momentum against USC on Jan. 4.