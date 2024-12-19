Unbeaten streaks can't last forever, and it looked like reality was about to hit Oklahoma basketball in the face on Wednesday night. That was until Jeremiah Fears went Houdini mode.

The freshman phenom had a four-point play to take the lead over No. 24 Michigan with 11.5 seconds left, via The Field of 68.

Expand Tweet

The Wolverines' Tre Donaldson then missed a three on the other end, securing the No. 14 Sooners' 11th straight win to start the year. Oklahoma has a chip on its shoulder after getting snubbed from March Madness last season.

While Michigan's Roddy Gayle Jr. fouled Fears as he drained the long ball, some fans on social media thought it was a harsh call.

“Where’s the foul???” @MBergstrom08 tweeted.

“No way we’re hyping up a kid throwing himself down foul baiting and getting rewarded for it……..” @JAYBENSR tweeted.

“please point out the foul thank you.” @bleacherbum099 tweeted.

However, other fans gave Fears his flowers.

“Jeremiah Fears showing no fear.” @KyNightmarex tweeted.

“Unreal shot by a Freshman. Sooners are 11-0,” @CrossUpSplash tweeted.

Fans will never stop debating foul calls, but one thing is for sure: the Sooners are dangerous this season.

Oklahoma basketball must survive SEC gauntlet

The Sooners should be proud of themselves, as they're now only one of four unbeaten teams left nationally. The other three are No. 1 Tennessee (11-0), No. 7 Florida (11-0), and Drake (10-0).

Oklahoma, though, has its work cut out for it when SEC play begins at the top of the new year. The Sooners play No. 6 Alabama and No. 14 Texas A&M back-to-back in January before facing No. 2 Auburn and the Volunteers back-to-back in February, with plenty of challenging matchups in between.

However, Oklahoma has the chops to get through it, with Fears and senior forward Jalon Moore leading the way. Moore has 17.5 points per game on 50% shooting with 6.2 rebounds thus far, while Fears has 16.7 points on a 47.7% clip with a team-best 4.7 assists.