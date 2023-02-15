All eyes were already going to be on Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard ahead of the team’s road meeting with Wisconsin, nearly a year after the infamous postgame scuffle between the two teams.

However, Howard’s son and Wolverines guard, Jett, ensured that the incident would take precedence over the game itself with his interesting choice of attire. The freshman sported a “Free Juwan” shirt during pregame warmups, per The Field of 68. The “Madison Melee” was a black eye for both programs, but did far more damage to the reputation of Howard, who was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after striking Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

Things escalated after an initial heated confrontation between Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during the traditional postgame handshakes. Both teams have had uncharacteristically pedestrian seasons this year and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. One could have rationally assumed tensions were already going to be high in this Big 10 battle.

Jett Howard came out in warmups wearing a “FREE JUWAN” shirt 👀 📷: @AndrewKahnpic.twitter.com/raTlcLbP0T — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 15, 2023

Sure enough, Howard’s fiery temper did make an appearance but not in direct response to any Badgers players or coaches. No, it was the referee who met his wrath after not calling a foul against Wisconsin. Howard went up close to the official and visibly and loudly voiced his displeasure, per Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. He was promptly given a technical that caused the Kohl Center to erupt in elation.

When the final buzzer sounded to mark the end of the 59-64 Wolverines loss, there were thankfully no fireworks. Gard and Howard swiftly shook hands and carried on.

With Michigan basketball dropping to 14-12 and Wisconsin improving to just 15-10, the two coaches might have plenty of time in March to continue working on their relationship. Maybe Jett Howard should stay home, though.