Michigan basketball's season has gotten worse with Olivier Nkamhoua suffering a devastating injury.

Michigan basketball has struggled to find their football all season, living in the bottom of the Big Ten standings. However, things have gotten much worse for Michigan basketball after Olivier Nkamhoua's injury.

Nkamhoua has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery, the team announced. While he had been playing through the injury, Nkamhoua decided surgery was the best option for him and the team.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Nkamhoua said in a statement. “Playing with this injury became taxing and we knew something had to be done. I feel like I wasn't able to finish what I came here to do. However, the support and love from the coaches, my teammates and everyone involved with this program has been so amazing.”

Nkamhoua transferred to Michigan from Tennessee prior to the season. He ended his statement for thanking head coach Juwan Howard and the training staff. His stint might've been short, but Nkamhoua said he is proud to be a Wolverine.

While Michigan basketball is just 8-18 on the season, Nkamhoua played a major role in any success the Wolverines found. Over 33.4 minutes a game, Nkamhoua averaged 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. All were career-highs.

Olivier Nkamhoua now has a three to four moth recovery period before returning to the basketball court. His time at Michigan has come to a close with the forward exhausting his final year of eligibility. But even if his season did end with a devastating injury, Nkamhoua is grateful to have transferred to the program and end his college career with the Wolverines.