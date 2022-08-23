Michigan football fans believe the Wolverines will perform better than anticipated in a number of areas. Of course, that implies that a lot of conditions would need to be met for players to get together and accomplish great success.

Last season, the Michigan Wolverines stunned the whole nation by going from being unranked to the College Football Playoffs. This season, Michigan football fans are optimistic that their team may go even further.

Recall that the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia, 34-11, was followed by the phrase “this is just the beginning.”

If you’re head coach Jim Harbaugh and your fantastic breakthrough season just ran into a brick wall against the eventual national champion, that was the proper perspective to have.

Entering the 2022 college football season, many expect Michigan to defeat Ohio State, win the Big Ten Championship, and go to the College Football Playoffs again. For quite some time, all of those things seemed impossible.

The previous season may have demonstrated Michigan’s potential, but it also demonstrated that the Wolverines do not yet possess the ability to be considered better than the Alabamas, Clemsons, and Georgias of the college football world.

Having said that, Michigan football fans do have a lot to be excited about this year. Here are three audacious Wolverines predictions for 2022.

Michigan Football 2022 Predictions

3. Donovan Edwards will crack the 1,500-yard ceiling

Sophomore RB Donovan Edwards has been the buzz of the town ever since last season ended, despite being the likely primary backup this season. In one of the most talented running back groups in the country, Edwards was the third-stringer and spent most of the season largely doing mop-up work.

Blake Corum’s injury, however, provided Edwards with a late-year window of opportunity to flourish. The rookie ran against Maryland in Week 11 and hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards and a score. He set a single-game Michigan record for a running back.

Donovan Edwards will be a problem for Michigan opponents this season. pic.twitter.com/C9HPupL5Tv — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) July 20, 2022

With a 75-yard touchdown pass in the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa, Edwards continued to add to his list of accomplishments. After that, people basically wondered if there was anything he couldn’t do.

Expect Edwards to continue to excel as a pass catcher in 2022. He should increase his value as a conventional runner, and maybe even throw the football again a few times.

In Michigan history, just 11 players have amassed more than 1,500 yards (rushing + receiving). Edwards will be No. 12 by the season’s end.

2. J.J. McCarthy is the permanent starting QB by Oct. 8

J.J. McCarthy should take over as Michigan football’s starting quarterback, especially after a crucial matchup against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Cade McNamara is good, but McCarthy is the present and future of this program.

Remember that with McNamara under center, the Wolverines beat Ohio State, notched the Big Ten Championship, and made the College Football Playoffs. Give credit where it’s due.

On the flip side, however, McCarthy raises the bar farther than McNamara ever could. Even if he’s just in season No. 2, McCarthy should blossom into the better decision-maker and leader for this squad. He is just as blue-chip as they come.

Keep in mind that McCarthy was the No. 5 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and a five-star recruit. In Ann Arbor, he has long been regarded as the quarterback of the future.

If not for his shoulder injury this past spring, McCarthy should already be the undisputed QB1. It won’t take long before coach Harbaugh makes it official, though.

1. Michigan goes 12-0 for the first time since 1997

The Wolverines have eight home games and one of the easiest non-conference schedules ever, so it’s hard not to have hope for them.

In addition, two of Michigan’s four road games are against teams like Rutgers and Indiana, which aren’t exactly the most fearsome opponents. The other two road games against Iowa and Ohio State, however, will be very difficult and crucial matches for the season.

Going to Kinnick is never simple, and the Hawkeyes will be vengeful after losing to the Wolverines 42-3 in 2021. If they get it through that trip unscathed, though, Michigan football should arrive in Columbus with an 11-0 record.

Michigan vs. Ohio State, which might become an 11-0 vs. 11-0 matchup, is THE championship game in college football. With Edwards running wild and McCarthy throwing lasers left and right, Michigan football should shine and complete a season sweep.