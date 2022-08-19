Michigan football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Cade McNamara

The Michigan Wolverines enter the 2022 college football season looking to build off of their best season in years. Led by quarterback Cade McNamara, Michigan football went 12-2, won the Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, the Wolverines fell short of their goal of securing a national championship. They also succeeded in angering their bitter rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, who they bested for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Big Ten will be a knockdown, drag-out fight because of that.

It will be up to McNamara- and company- to write a convincing sequel to last year’s thrilling season. But the Michigan football quarterback might not even be the one with the pen in his hands.

McNamara is currently in the throes of a quarterback battle with former 5-star recruit J.J. McCarthy, one that could stretch all the way to the start of the season.

Whether it’s McNamara or not, the starting quarterback will be very important to the Wolverines’ success in 2022. But not the most important- or the X-factor.

Michigan football’s X-factor is one player who is going to have to take a significant step forward for the program to get where they want to go. It’s not Cade McNamara but running back Donovan Edwards.

Michigan Wolverines’ X-Factor In 2022 College Football Season

Donovan Edwards

A sophomore running back and former 4-star recruit, Donovan Edwards saw little time on the field last year for Michigan football. Edwards was stuck behind current Tennessee Titans halfback Hassan Haskins and projected 2022 starter Blake Corum, who ran for nearly 1000 yards last year for the Wolverines.

But when Edwards did play, he was very productive. He carried the ball eight time for 86 yards and two scores against Northern Illinois last September. In November, he exploded onto the scene with a 10-catch, 170-yard performance against Maryland, with Corum injured.

Heck, Edwards even threw a touchdown pass in the Big Ten title game against Iowa. The man is versatile and can affect the game in several different ways.

He led all Wolverines running backs in receiving yards, even in the limited playing time he did see. Now, he’s expected to be the second runner behind Corum.

The Michigan offensive line, one of the best in the business last year, is expected to be a difference-maker once again. But Edwards is talented enough to excel behind even a subpar offensive line.

Harbaugh called him a “generational player” at Big Ten media days. And the man is not known for mincing words. Michigan football might have themselves a legitimate diamond in the rough in Edwards.

And he’s going to get every opportunity to show it in 2022, as there’s no reason for Harbaugh and company to shy away from the run-heavy approach that served them well last year. The university ranked ninth in the nation in rushing yards per game.

Expect a prolific rushing attack from the Wolverines in 2022. And don’t be surprised if a star by the name of Donovan Edwards is born in Ann Arbor.