With the Big Ten getting rid of divisions starting in the 2024 season, the Ohio State-Michigan football game could be followed up with a rematch in the conference championship game the following week. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day believes the league should consider no longer making “The Game” the regular season finale. Michigan football star Blake Corum couldn't disagree more.

Blake Corum has already been part of two Ohio State-Michigan football games. Speaking at Big Ten media days, The Wolverines running back took exception to the idea that the annual game in college football's biggest rivalry might lose any juice.

“If you’re going to go into the game be like, ‘Oh, we are playing them next week so it doesn’t matter if we lose this week.’ Come on man, what type of mindset is that?” Corum said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s a loser’s mindset. If I know I’m going to play them next week, then I’m going to play as hard this week as I am next week. It’s not going to take away from the game. I know my guys, it’s not going to take anything away from my guys. I get what he’s saying, but I don’t think so.”

Corum suffered a knee injury in last year's win over Ohio State that prematurely ended his season. The Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes two years in a row, ending an eight-game losing streak that started in 2012.

With the College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams, it's possible that the Ohio State and Michigan football teams could soon face off three times in the same season.