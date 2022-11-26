Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

A clash of college football titans will be happening this Saturday, as long-time rivals Michigan and Ohio State face off in a classic rivalry match. Coming into The Game, though, Wolverines fans were worried about star running back Blake Corum, who suffered an injury last week. Thankfully, it seems the team will have Corum ready for the biggest game of the season.

A few hours before the Michigan-Ohio State clash, Blake Corum is planning to play for the Wolverines’ football squad, per Pete Thamel’s sources. That is amazing news for the team, who will once again lean on the star to be the foundation of their offense against their long-time rivals.

“Sources: Michigan’s Blake Corum plans to play today against Ohio State. The biggest question looming over The Game will be how effective he is after injuring his knee against Illinois.”

Blake Corum suffered a knee injury during Michigan’s most recent game against Illinois’ football team. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that there was no structural damage, but the running back was still limited for the rest of the game. In fact, team officials don’t expect Corum to be at 100% against the Buckeyes.

Corum has been the workhorse of Michigan’s offense for the entirety of the college football season. The Wolverines RB is currently the league leader in both rushing touchdowns and rushing yards this year. The team is hoping to see even at least 70% of Corum’s abilities to keep up with Ohio State’s red-hot offense, led by Heisman candidate CJ Stroud.