Roman Wilson recently shared his thoughts on what makes Alabama so good.

The College Football Playoff is less than one week away, and both semifinal matchups should provide a lot of excitement. The first semifinal game will take place at the Rose Bowl between #1 Michigan football and #4 Alabama football. This is expected to be a tight matchup, and while the Crimson Tide are ranked #4, a lot of people think that they are one of the top two teams along with the Wolverines. Michigan and Alabama will make for a fun one.

Michigan football has struggled on offense a little bit in their last four games as they have played some good defenses, and the Wolverines will have their hands full with Alabama football. Michigan's leading wide receiver, Roman Wilson, knows that things aren't going to come easy.

“I think (Alabama’s) corners are really good; they’ve got three of them that they rotate and I like watching all three,” Roman Wilson said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I think they are physical on the line, they run really well, and I think they are just good overall.”

Roman Wilson has had a big year this season for Michigan as he has hauled in 41 receptions for 662 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has the most receiving yards and touchdowns of any player on the Michigan team this season. He will have to have another big game in the Rose Bowl if the Wolverines are going to keep their season going, and he knows what his team has to do to be successful.

“You just go right at them – no fear,” Wilson continued. “You show them who you are. Don’t be scared. Don’t flinch.”

Alabama has a good defense that matches up similarly to some of the tough ones that the Wolverines have seen in recent games. The good news for Michigan: they won all of those games.

The Rose Bowl semifinal matchup is going to be a good one. The game will kickoff from Pasadena at 5:00 ET on New Year's Day, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Michigan is a narrow two-point favorite in the game as of right now, but that could change before game day.