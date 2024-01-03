JJ McCarthy was outstanding in Michigan's win against Alabama.

The Michigan football team has been doubted a lot this season, and they were certainly doubted for their Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama football. Many people thought that the Wolverines weren't going to be able to get the job done in the College Football Playoff, but Michigan earned one of the biggest victories in the program's history. The Wolverines outlasted the Crimson Tide in an overtime classic, and quarterback JJ McCarthy was a big reason why they came out victorious.

A lot of people that were doubting the Michigan football team in this game were coaches from around the Big Ten. The Athletic released an article before the Rose Bowl and they interviewed numerous coaches from around the Big Ten about the Wolverines and how they would fare against Alabama in the playoff. The coaches were kept anonymous, but they didn't have very much confidence in Michigan.

After the Rose Bowl win, The Athletic released another article, and these anonymous Big Ten coaches had much better things to say about Michigan this time around. JJ McCarthy had maybe more doubters than anyone, but this Big Ten coach was impressed with his performance on Monday.

“J.J. hadn’t played that well in a long time, but he played really well (Monday),” The anonymous coach said. “And you saw that in both Playoff games. The team with the quarterback who played the best, they won. It’s the same as what you’re seeing in the NFL. And that’s because these teams are so sound, it’s coming down to the quarterbacks. Special teams just can’t get you beat, and for Michigan (in the Rose Bowl), it almost did. But they were able to keep it in their quarterback’s hands, and (McCarthy) really stepped up when he had to.”

McCarthy certainly had a better game than Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe. Milroe had a couple nice runs in the game, but he was a complete non-factor in the passing game, and Michigan did a terrific job getting pressure on him all game long. The performance from that defense was masterful.

“I knew (Milroe) was gonna have to play well, but Michigan did a great job against them,” A Big Ten head coach who thought Alabama would win said. “Michigan proved that they have the physicality to match them and really handled them. It was impressive. Their defense is really, really good. They proved a lot going blow-for-blow with Alabama, and then, they finished them off.”

Michigan ended up winning the game in overtime, but it really shouldn't have been that close. The Wolverines made a lot of special teams mistakes in the game that gave Alabama a lot of life, and it really could've been a comfortable win for Michigan if they played a cleaner game.

“Michigan gave them 7 (points) on a fumbled punt and 4 points on its kicking unit and still won,” One coach said. “Bama’s defense was poor, in my opinion, on things that Michigan does every game — condensed formations get the running back the ball through rubs and picks.”

What a win for the Michigan football team. Now, the Wolverines are headed to Houston to take on Washington football in the national title game. That one will take place on Monday night at NRG Stadium at 7:30 ET, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Michigan is currently favored by 4.5 points over the Huskies. JJ McCarthy will need another big game for his team if they are going to finish the job and win the national title.