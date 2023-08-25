The 2023 season appears to be a season of great opportunity for the Michigan Wolverines. This was a team that performed brilliantly in 2022 — until the College Football Playoff when the Wolverines met the upset-minded TCU Horned Frogs.

The final score of 51-45 indicates that Michigan got edged in a high-scoring game, but the reality of the situation is that the Horned Frogs jumped all over the Wolverines early and that it took a desperate comeback for Michigan to get close.

As a result of that defeat, Jim Harbaugh and his team missed out on an opportunity to play Georgia in the National Championship game. They saw the Bulldogs overwhelm the Horned Frogs, and they had to question themselves after performing so consistently during the previous 13 games — all of which were victories.

If there's any good that came out of that defeat, it was that it left an image that was seared into the minds of the players and coaching staff. There is no chance that Michigan will go into the 2023 season taking things for granted and having an overinflated opinion of themselves.

The Wolverines have a slew of star players, and the best may be co-captain Blake Corum. He has been a brilliant performer throughout his tenure at Michigan, and he should have a memorable senior season. Here are 4 bold predictions for Corum in the upcoming season

4. Blake Corum will demonstrate that he is healthy at the start of the season

While the 2022 season was a great one for the Wolverines, it did not end well. None of the blame landed on the shoulders of Corum, who suffered an unfortunate left knee injury late in the season against Illinois.

Corum tried to play against archrival Ohio State the following week, but he was only able to carry the ball twice for 6 yards after demonstrating that he could not cut effectively on his injured knee.

The Wolverines open the 2023 season with non-conference games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. Corum will use those games to show that he is productive and healthy. Don't expect any record performances, because Corum and the Wolverines are playing for the long haul.

Look for Corum to average 10-15 carries during those three non-conference games.

3. Corum will build his totals throughout the year, and peak against Ohio State

The Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes the last 2 seasons after years of dominance by Ohio State. The Wolverines were able to go into Columbus and overpower the Buckeyes 45-23 on their home turf, and they did it without Corum at his best.

The running back will be anxious to perform at his best in the last regular-season game of his career. Corum had 6 carries for 87 yards against Ohio State in 2021, and he flashed his talent by averaging 14.5 yards per carry.

Look for Corum to put on the best performance of his career in this game. He may have other games where he rushes for more yardage, but he will deliver big play after big play as he leads Michigan to its third straight win over the Buckeyes.

2. Corum takes home the Heisman Trophy

Corum was on his way to being one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy when he suffered his knee injury late in the 2022 season. He carried the ball 247 times for 1,463 yards and recorded an amazing 18 rushing touchdowns last year.

However, when he could barely contribute against Ohio State, he lost his grasp on college sport's most beloved trophy and had to watch USC's Caleb Williams come away with the prize.

Look for Corum to exceed the 1,600-yard mark this season and come close to the 18 touchdowns he scored last year. Corum has an exceptional ability to make tacklers miss, and that skill is almost always on display when he is near the goal line.

1. Corum improves his draft status and gets selected in the first round

Corum is not overly impressive when it comes to the measurables. Corum checks in at 5-8 and 210 pounds, and while a running back can be effective at that size, it is not ideal.

If Corum had remained healthy last year and entered the NFL Draft, he likely would have been a second-round selection. He could have opted to leave Michigan and enter the draft despite his injury. but Corum was not going to go that route.

He decided to return to school, and he will be a first-round draft pick in next April's draft. Harbaugh pointed out Blake Corum's skill at the position.

“Blake can get so close to a defender, a would-be tackler — within inches — and make a slight move where somebody close doesn’t even touch him,” Harbaugh said. “Some backs will make the cut a yard away or two yards away. Corum gets to the point where he can smell their breath.'

That will enable him to get selected in the first round.