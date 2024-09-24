The Michigan football team picked up a huge win on Saturday against #11 USC, and they did it without one of their best players. Tight end Colston Loveland did not play on Saturday as he got hurt last weekend against Arkansas State. Loveland is the only returning starter from last year, so with him on the sidelines, there were 11 new faces out there for the Wolverines. It didn’t matter as Michigan picked up a revitalizing win.

Michigan did find a way to get the win without Colston Loveland on Saturday, but they certainly want him back as soon as possible. The Wolverines have Minnesota coming to town this weekend for the battle for the Little Brown Jug, and it’s still unclear whether or not Loveland will be good to go.

“We'll see,” Sherrone Moore said when he was asked about it, according to an article from 247 Sports. “Doing better. Doing a lot better. Close to playing last Saturday, but felt that doctors felt that it would be in the best interest that he not. We're in a positive path right now, so we'll see.”

It’s definitely a good sign that Moore said Loveland was close to playing against USC. The coaches also noted that Loveland was practicing last week. The injury doesn’t sound too serious and it’s not like Loveland isn’t participating in anything. However, rushing him back and risking the injury becoming something more severe isn’t good for anyone.

Getting Colston Loveland back this weekend would be huge for the Michigan football team, but it was good to see the Wolverines find a way to get the job done on Saturday without one of their best players. The Trojans are one of the best teams on Michigan’s schedule, too. Gritty win.

Michigan will look to keep the momentum going this weekend against Minnesota. The Wolverines and Golden Gophers will kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. Michigan is currently favored by nine points.