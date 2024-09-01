Fans of the Michigan football team went nuts when it was revealed that they would start Davis Warren over Alex Orji in the eventual 30-10 win over Fresno State Saturday. While people will have their takeaways from Michigan football's win, there's no doubt that Warren's performance was far from perfect as he spoke to the media after the game about the outing.

Warren was a walk-on for the Wolverines in 2021 where he would get a spot on the team and eventually get the starting job even after all the hurdles he had to jump through like having a cancer diagnosis in high school to his senior season cancelled of COVID-19. Still, he was selected as the starting quarterback to the team coming off a national championship led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy showing Warren's dedication to the program as he explained further according to ESPN.

“I never wavered,” Warren said. “I never had any interest in leaving or going anywhere else, I wanted to be here. And obviously there's been some ups and down in the road, but it did feel really good tonight.

“I've thought about this day for a long time and envisioned it a lot.”

Michigan football head coach Sherron Moore speaks on Davis Warren

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore would speak about improvements needed for next week, but he had the interesting choice in not announcing a starter going into the season opener. However, he would speak after the game about when Warren won the starting nod, his performance, and even the outing from Orji who threw a touchdown pass in the game.

“Ultimately, he won the job the last week, really,” Moore said. “He was just consistent, took care of the football, made plays against that defense that you saw out there. They played hard for both [quarterbacks], but he ultimately took the job and won it. That made the decision easier for us.”

Davis Warren on the adjustments needed for Michigan football

Warren's experience in college is far from seasoned as going into this game, he had thrown only 14 attempts where last season had him appear in three games with only five. So with most players like him, there will need to be time for adjustments, especially in third down situations where they converted four out of 11 times and were only in the red zone two times.

“We can't leave ourselves in third-and-long,” Warren said. “We've got to keep the chains moving. That falls on all of us. But I'm just so proud of the ways guys battled. That last [touchdown] drive, that's Michigan football right there. That's the momentum we needed.”

There could still be some quarterback controversy as Orji threw a touchdown on the first drive for the Wolverines which saw Warren in for most of that drive. Orji has been mostly used for his running ability, but Warren still got most of the work.

“It's football,” Moore said. “It's not always going to be perfect, it's going to be up and down. I thought the playcallers did a great job, and we've got to execute their play calls, whether it's offense or defense.”

At any rate, the Michigan football team next face the Texas Longhorns who are coming off of a 52-0 blowout to Colorado State.