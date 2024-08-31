Texas football defeated Colorado State 52-0 on Saturday. The Longhorns cruised to the win as quarterback Quinn Ewers recorded 260 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Arch Manning also picked up his first college touchdown in Texas' win. However, the Longhorns will face a much more daunting opponent in Week 2 in Michigan.

“I think good programs reload. They've got players,” Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Michigan after Saturday's game, via Inside Texas. “They know how to develop their players. They've got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster.”

Michigan lost head coach Jim Harbaugh and a number of impactful players to the NFL. Nevertheless, they still are the defending champions. Sarkisian knows Texas will need to play their absolute best football in order to defeat the Wolverines.

For now, the Longhorns will be able to enjoy what was truly a dominant win. Texas played well in just about ever facet of the game. Colorado State did not present much of a challenge, but the Longhorns still went out and played an impressive brand of football.

Texas football lives up to the hype in Week 1

Excitement is always high in Austin, TX when the Longhorns' season gets underway. There is an even different feeling in the air this season, though.

The Longhorns played well in 2023. They were not quite ready to compete for a championship, but their performance proved that the future is bright. There are people around the college football world who believe that Texas can make a pursuit at a championship this year.

As a result, there is even more hype heading into the 2024 campaign. Texas football's celebrity endorsers such as Matthew McConaughey made sure to add to the excitement.

The Michigan game will unquestionably be difficult. Texas will head into the contest with no shortage of confidence, though.