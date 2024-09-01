ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team opened up its 2024 season on Saturday night against Fresno State, and the Wolverines looked sluggish. The defense was good, as expected, but the offense struggled. After losing 10 out of 11 starters from last year, we knew things wouldn't be perfect, but Michigan fans weren't expecting to be in a one-score game with Fresno State in the fourth quarter.

It's not a secret. Michigan football did not play well offensively against Fresno State. It didn't end up hurting the Wolverines as they won 30-10, but the road gets much tougher in just six days. Texas football is coming to town next weekend, and if the Wolverines' offense plays like they did on Saturday against the Longhorns… good luck.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked after the game about what improvements he wants to see before the Wolverines play Texas. His answer was simple.

“Everything,” Moore said to the media. “We're not gonna say that we want one piece of our game to be better. We're gonna strive for perfection and chase excellence, so, everything. We're gonna try to get better on offense in all phases, defense in all phases. I thought we were really good on defense, but we're gonna try to get better on that, and then on special teams as well.”

If Michigan wants to hang with Texas, they are definitely going to have to play better.

Texas football cruised on Saturday

The Texas football team started their season on Saturday as well, and they cruised to a 52-0 win over Colorado State. Quarterback Quinn Ewers played well as he threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, but he did throw an interception as well. Backup Arch Manning came in late and looked sharp as well, going 5-6 for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Texas looked strong in all phases of the game. The Longhorns are ranked #4 in the country for a reason, and they showed on Saturday that they are a very good football team.

Next week's game between Michigan football and Texas is one of the biggest games of the college football season. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Ann Arbor for the game, and the stakes are going to be high. If the Wolverines want a chance to win, they will need to bring their A-game.

Texas and Michigan will kickoff at noon ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Longhorns are currently favored by four points.