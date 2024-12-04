The top player in the 2025 recruiting class is quarterback Bryce Underwood from Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. Underwood is a generational prospect that is expected to do big things in college and beyond. It happened late in the day on Wednesday, but Underwood did indeed sign with the Michigan football team.

“Five-Star Plus+ QB and No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood has signed with Michigan, per @PeteNakos_,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Underwood is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #1 player in the 2025 class, the #1 QB in the 2025 class and the #1 player in the state of Michigan. He is officially going to be a Michigan Wolverine.

Bryce Underwood's recruitment was a wild one. He goes to high school just outside of Ann Arbor, so he is right in the University of Michigan's backyard. However, Underwood originally committed to LSU, and for a while, it looked like he was going to play for the Tigers.

Earlier this season, the Michigan football team began making a huge push for Underwood. It was clear that the Wolverines had improved their NIL game, and Underwood's recruitment started to heat up. Sure enough, he ended up flipping over to Michigan.

Michigan struggled mightily with QB play this season, so landing Underwood was huge. He is expected to be a star.

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said of Underwood in his scouting report. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds.”

It's going to be interesting to see how long it takes Underwood to earn the starting job, but it likely won't be very long.

“Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds,” The scouting report states. “Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

Bryce Underwood has more hype than maybe any other recruit that we ever seen come to the Michigan football program. Wolverines fans are excited for this era to get underway.