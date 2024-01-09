Donovan Edwards had social media going nuts.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game began with a bang, and the Michigan football team came out firing on all cylinders. Donovan Edwards, who had been having a down year, scored the first two touchdowns of the game and sent social media into a massive frenzy.

Edwards scored the first touchdown just a few minutes into it with a 41-yard scamper.

MICHIGAN STRIKES FIRST 🔥 Donovan Edwards takes it 41 yards on the first drive of the game 👀pic.twitter.com/yJudM4ap6u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

Edwards then did it again with a 46-yard score with 2:31 remaining in the quarter.

DONOVAN EDWARDS AGAIN 😱 46 yards for his second TD of the night 🍿pic.twitter.com/U9UPxecuhM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

It was a historic start for Edwards, and Michigan flexed its muscles early on to start the game.

So, Edwards had two carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards sends social media into a frenzy

Edwards came into the game with only 382 yards and three touchdowns all season long. Then, in the first quarter, it was him, not Blake Corum, that began the scoring with a pair of impressive touchdowns.

And, social media wasted no time coming to join in on the fun.

Donovan Edwards entering tonight: 3 total touchdowns and no more than 52 rushing yards in any game this season. Through two drives tonight: 2 rushes, 87 yards, 2 touchdowns. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2024

Former @UMichFootball QB Shea Patterson likes what he sees from Donovan Edwards so far. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WYLR8QjgPh — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 9, 2024

The Washington defense every time Donovan Edwards gets the ball. #CFPChampionshippic.twitter.com/xjCMX3DZMJ — Wells in the 360 (@Wells_InThe_360) January 9, 2024

Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum pic.twitter.com/JOzcwvQrl4 — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) January 9, 2024

Washington trying to stop Donovan Edwards: pic.twitter.com/HUXgWiazzR — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 9, 2024

The junior running back took a back seat once again to Blake Corum this season, but he has turned it on at the perfect time for the Michigan football team. To make things even better for Michigan, here's another eye-popping stat after just one quarter.

Michigan averaged 378 yards total offense per game. Wolverines already w/229 yards after 1 quarter — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 9, 2024

Coming into the game, it was Corum who was expected to be the workhorse in the backfield, as he had 1,028 yards with 24 rushing scores this year. But, through the first quarter, it was Donovan Edwards with two carries and two touchdowns.

Who had that on their Bingo card?