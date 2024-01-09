The College Football Playoff National Championship game began with a bang, and the Michigan football team came out firing on all cylinders. Donovan Edwards, who had been having a down year, scored the first two touchdowns of the game and sent social media into a massive frenzy.

Edwards scored the first touchdown just a few minutes into it with a 41-yard scamper.

Edwards then did it again with a 46-yard score with 2:31 remaining in the quarter.

It was a historic start for Edwards, and Michigan flexed its muscles early on to start the game.

So, Edwards had two carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards sends social media into a frenzy

Jim Harbaugh, Donovan Edwards, Michigan football

Edwards came into the game with only 382 yards and three touchdowns all season long. Then, in the first quarter, it was him, not Blake Corum, that began the scoring with a pair of impressive touchdowns.

And, social media wasted no time coming to join in on the fun.

The junior running back took a back seat once again to Blake Corum this season, but he has turned it on at the perfect time for the Michigan football team. To make things even better for Michigan, here's another eye-popping stat after just one quarter.

Coming into the game, it was Corum who was expected to be the workhorse in the backfield, as he had 1,028 yards with 24 rushing scores this year. But, through the first quarter, it was Donovan Edwards with two carries and two touchdowns.

Who had that on their Bingo card?