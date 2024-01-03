After close games in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Washington and Michigan will play each other in the National Championship game.

College football fans get to witness the last game of the four-team version of the College Football Playoff this week, as the National Championship game is officially here. Both College Football Playoff Semifinal games were thrillers, and fans expect the same from the National Championship game. Washington will take on Michigan in a battle between the only two unbeaten teams in Division 1. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the National Championship game.

When and where is the College Football Playoff National Championship?

The National Championship game is the final game of the college football season. It takes place on Monday, Jan. 8, and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

How to watch Washington vs. Michigan

ESPN will be broadcasting the National Championship, and it will also be on ESPNEWS. You can also watch the game with fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Jan. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Michigan -4.5 | O/U 55.5

Washington storylines

Washington has two claims to being the national champion. Those came in 1960 and 1991, but they are in the College Football Playoff National Championship this year.

Washington won a thriller to get here, and they keep finding a way to win close games. In the semifinal, their win over Texas came down to the last play of the game.

Michael Penix Jr. was the star of that game, as he has been all season. The Heisman Trophy finalist threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl. Dillon Johnson, Washington's running back, added two scores in his own right en route to becoming Sugar Bowl champions.

Washington has a star-studded receiver corps. Rome Odunza is one of the best pass-catchers in the nation, and he has 1,553 receiving yards this season. Penix Jr. has the most passing yards in the nation, and Odunza is second in receiving yards in college football. Ja'lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan have added 1,122 and 526 receiving yards, respectively.

Washington is now 25-2 under Kalen DeBoer. While they always seem to be in close games, DeBoer's team is resilient and finds a way to win. Each of the Huskies last 10 games have been decided by 10 or fewer points. Michigan is the top-ranked team in the nation, though, so Washington might need to bring a little something extra to be crowned champions.

Michigan storylines

Washington's offense is explosive, and they like to take shots down the field. Meanwhile, Michigan plays more of a hard-nosed style of football. They dominate in the trenches on both sides with a physical brand of football.

Blake Corum thrives because of this. The running back has 1,111 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. Michigan also has a good quarterback, though. J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Wolverines this season.

Like Washington, Michigan won their College Football Playoff Semifinal game in a closely contested game that came down to the wire. In fact, that game against Alabama went to overtime.

Michigan's strength is its defense. They held Alabama to a season-low in yardage and sacked Jalen Milroe six times. Michigan only allows 10.2 points per game, which is the best mark in the nation. Jaylen Harrell leads the team in sacks (6.5), Mike Sainristil has the most interceptions (five), and Junior Colson has the most total tackles (89).

The Rose Bowl champions are 14-0 despite the controversies that have surrounded them this season. Jim Harbaugh was suspended after the team was caught stealing signs, but the incident has only seemed to motivate Michigan as they have proved doubters and critics wrong all season.

Michigan has been impressive in the last two seasons, but this is the first time that the team has made the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

A Washington win in the National Championship game would give the Pac-12 a great sign-off before the conference forever changes as we know it. Michigan is arguably the most prestigious program in college football besides Alabama, and they already beat the Crimson Tide last week, so a National Championship win would be huge for the Wolverines' legacy. This game truly could go either way, but who do you think will come out as champions?