While Michigan has one game remaining in their 2024 season, Donovan Edwards has taken the field for the final time as a Wolverine. The star running back confirmed that he would not suit up for the team's final game against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I just have a lot on my mind right now,” Edwards said, via WXYZ Detroit's Alex Crescenti. “I haven't really had the opportunity to reflect but for the most part, I've always been grateful for all the support Michigan has given me… This place will always have a special place in my heart. I will always remember the cheers within the Big House.”

Expand Tweet

With his Michigan career now over, Edwards ends his decorated career with 2,251 total rushing yards, 797 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns. He became known for his tendency to show out in big games, including a two-touchdown performance against Washington in the 2023 National Championship Game.

Edwards did not specify why he would not play, but it is presumed that he will take the time to prepare for the draft. By doing so, Edwards becomes the fourth notable member of the team to opt out of the bowl game, following top draft prospects Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Colson Loveland. However, Edwards's draft stock is not as high as his aforementioned teammates.

Graham, Johnson and Loveland are all considered the top prospects of their respective positions in the draft. Graham is considered by some to be the No. 1 overall player in the available pool. All three players are expected to be a first-round pick.

Michigan and Alabama square off for third time in six years at ReliaQuest Bowl

Fresh off their upset win over Ohio State to end the regular season, Michigan was selected by the ReliaQuest Bowl to face Alabama on New Year's Eve. It will be the second consecutive season the teams will face each other in the postseason after the Wolverines topped the Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl. The game ended up being Nick Saban's final appearance before retirement.

The game will also mark Kalen DeBoer's second time facing Michigan in the postseason despite being in his first year with Alabama. The 50-year-old was the head coach of Washington when they lost to the Wolverines in the national title game.

Michigan and Alabama also played in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. Alabama won that matchup 35-16, thanks to dominant performances from Mac Jones and Najee Harris.