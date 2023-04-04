Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Michigan Wolverines is arguably the most contentious rivalry in college football. The two teams hate each other, and it extends passed the players well into the coaching staff. Ohio State coach Brian Hartline was recently made aware that there is another Coach Hart in the Big Ten, and when prompted said he could take him in a fight, via the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. The aforementioned, Michigan’s Mike Hart, had a simple response to the Ohio State offensive coordinator.

Is there any OC in the country that could stand 10 toes down to @brianhartline ? Download Full Interview ⬇️ https://t.co/4iBSSmOjBI pic.twitter.com/SGn6jnFeY4 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 3, 2023

It is a good attempt at intimidation from Michigan’s Hart, although the message is slightly contradictory. If he truly didn’t care about the opinions of sheep, he wouldn’t feel the need to express that via social media. For fans of college football though, anything to stoke the rivalry is still appreciated.

In terms of the rivalry, Michigan has taken its place as the grown-up little brother over the last two seasons, much bigger and stronger than Ohio State remembered them to be. The Wolverines have won the last two matchups, one in Ann Arbor and one in Columbus, both by double digits. It seems like Jim Harbaugh and company have finally figured out how to beat the team down south.

Between Coach Brian Hartline and Coach Mike Hart, it is unlikely there is as much bad blood between the two in comparison to the real rivalry. Hartline looks to be speaking in jest, and was only responding to a hypothetical fighting situation. Nevertheless, it elicited a response from Michigan’s Hart, so it might just be another storyline to watch ahead of the next installment of The Game next fall.