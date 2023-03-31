Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis verbally committed to Michigan Football, per ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. Davis’ commitment is crucial without question. It is safe to say that Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines’ staff were hyped after learning of the news, per Michigan Football on Twitter.

The news has been very good today!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q8c1AfhYb2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 31, 2023

RB Blame Corum is one of Michigan football’s biggest stars heading into the 2023 season. J.J. McCarthy was their last massive QB addition. Davis, meanwhile, has a chance to be the future of the Wolverines’ football program. His presence will be especially important once Corum leaves, as Michigan will need an offensive boost.

Davis commented on choosing Michigan football, per ESPN as well.

“I had a lot of schools that were heavily recruiting me and I’m a big relationship guy, so it was hard to narrow that list down and tell people no, but I prayed on it and asked for guidance,” Davis said of making his college decision. “I asked for signs and all the signs pointed to Michigan, and I’m happy with my decision. I’m ready to get there to work and earn the starting job and lead them to a national championship.”

Michigan football has emerged as a true powerhouse over the past few years. Their primary rival, Ohio State, had previously given the Wolverines trouble on a consistent basis. However, Michigan has performed well against the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.

Bringing Jadyn Davis into the mix will only enhance the program moving forward. He has a chance to be a true superstar, so it’s no wonder why Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines’ staff were so excited about the news.