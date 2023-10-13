The Michigan football team has a record of 6-0 on the season heading into Saturday's game against Coach Tom Allen and the Indiana football team.

The Big Ten East is becoming a three-team race with Penn State football and Ohio State football still undefeated ahead of a rivalry week doubleheader on October 21.

For Michigan, a blowout victory is expected according to the latest Vegas odds. Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh is saying all of the right things in the media, insisting his team is focused on improving itself rather than what its opponents are doing.

Recently, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy's selfless NIL act for his offensive line teammates was revealed, and fans are loving the example of the La Grange Park, Illinois native's generosity.

On Thursday, an anonymous Big Ten coach reportedly spoke with Allen, telling him the NFL-related expectation he and his staff should have upon taking the field this Saturday at noon against Michigan football.

An opposing Big Ten coach told Indiana's Tom Allen that Michigan is comparable to "an NFL Team." 😳😳😳#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JLUWJzOjyn — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) October 12, 2023

“LOL, 2019 LSU wasn't even an NFL team and Michigan isn't anywhere near their level. If you believe this, I'm not sure what to tell you. I'm sure plenty of you do believe it though,” one fan said after the comment was revealed.

“I think a lot of our fans are going to be in for a rude awakening. It’s a dumb quote, but they’ll have 12-15 draft picks this year,” another fan, identifying as an Ohio State backer, said on X.

Michigan football currently has 47 players on NFL rosters. Several who played for Harbaugh in Ann Arbor have starred lately including Aidan Hutchinson, the number two overall pick for the Detroit Lions last season, and Nico Collins. who has become a go-to guy for former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud with the Houston Texans.