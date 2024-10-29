Michigan football quarterback Jack Tuttle announced via social media on Monday night that he is medically retiring from football. Tuttle has been in a backup role with the Wolverines for most of his career, but he did earn the starting job a couple weeks ago after returning from injury. He was originally expected to start against Michigan State over the weekend, but he ended up being ruled out for the game. He is now done with football.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from college football,” Tuttle said in the beginning of the post. “This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones. This past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues. And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love. College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, and it has shaped my character. I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I've had to step onto the field, and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me through triumphs and tribulations. I want to thank Coach Moore, the staff and my teammates — I love all of you guys. I will continue to help Team 145 as we prepare for the rest of the season. Though closing this chapter is unfortunate, my passion for football will always be a part of me. I am committed to finding a different role in the game and plan to pursue a role in coaching.”

Tuttle started his career back at Indiana in 2019, and he is now calling it a career. He played for the Hoosiers for four seasons before transferring to Michigan after the 2022 season.

Jack Tuttle got his shot this season in the Washington game as the Wolverines were struggling on offense early with Alex Orji as the team's starting QB. Tuttle was brought in and he led a good comeback to get Michigan the lead, but Washington still won the game.

Michigan played Illinois after that and Tuttle made his first start. The Wolverines went on to lose the game 21-7, and then Tuttle was ruled out the following week for the Michigan State game. Now, he will help the team any way he can without suiting up.