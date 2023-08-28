The Michigan football program is preparing for its season opener against East Carolina at home on Saturday, and head coach Jim Harbaugh took a moment to advocate for student-athletes to be included in revenue sharing in the future, and urging the NCAA to make changes.

“I continue to advocate for that today, a system of revenue sharing with the student-athletes,” Jim Harbaugh said, via Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News. “I'm aware and understand that when someone speaks out in defense of those without a voice, attempts are made to diminish the individual's character and credibility.”

Harbaugh said that he is confused by how the NCAA can bring in so much revenue, but the student-athletes on the field or court are not included.

“As a former player and current coach mentoring many of these student-athletes, what I want to do is be a voice for the student-athletes,” Harbaugh said, via Chengelis. “I want them to be treated with the respect and the dignity that they deserve. What I don't understand is how the NCAA, television networks, conferences, universities and coaches can continue to pull in millions and in some cases billions of dollars in revenue off the efforts of college student-athletes across the country without providing enough opportunity to share in the ever-increasing revenues.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harbaugh highlighted the difference between the mindset of the student-athletes and the corporate types when it comes to college football.

“When student-athletes call it a game, the corporate types call it a business,” Harbaugh said, via Chengelis. “When the student-athletes call it a business, the corporate types call it a game.”

Harbaugh said that everyone has to try to make things work but does believe changes are necessary.

“We have to try to make it work, we have to try to make it better, and right now,” Harbaugh said, via Changelis. “The current status quo is unacceptable and won't survive.”

While Michigan is focusing on having another successful season, Harbaugh is advocating for changes to the revenue sharing system in college sports.