Jim Harbaugh gets brutally honest on exploring Vikings job before returning to Michigan football

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was completely ready to become the Minnesota Vikings’ next HC this offseason, but they evidently weren’t. Instead, Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor to hopefully lead the Wolverines to a national title in 2022.

Prior to the team’s Week 1 opener against Colorado State, Harbaugh spoke about his decision to explore opportunities in the NFL again. Via PFT:

“I don’t apologize for taking a look,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski. “And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be.”

Nevertheless, a CFB championship would be just fine for Jim Harbaugh after coming so close to a Super Bowl back in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers:

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

The reality is Jim Harbaugh would likely take another NFL job in a hot New York second if offered. He signed a five-year extension with the Wolverines in February, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t leave. For now, though, Harbaugh is focused on getting the most out of his team and hopefully leading them to the Promised Land. Michigan football is ranked No. 8 in the nation this season.