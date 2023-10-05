The Michigan football team is 5-0 on the season and they are ranked #2 in the country. The Wolverines once again look like the best team in the Big Ten, and they seemed poised for another run to the College Football Playoff. Just like every other Michigan football season, this one has come with rumors of head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving after the season to go to the NFL. This has happened every season since Harbaugh took over at Michigan, and every year, the rumors have been false. They usually ramp up during the offseason, but this year, they've been loud in the middle of the year. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently touched on said rumors and gave his thoughts on why they won't stop.

“The thing is, every NFL opening, I think he’s going to be in the top three names on the list,” Joel Klatt said during a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I don’t think that just a simple answer will do. Number one is, he is a very competitive person, very. And he has succeeded everywhere he’s been, including the NFL, obviously, look at what San Francisco was when he was there. You know, three straight NFC Championship games, a loss late in a Super Bowl.”

No matter how the Michigan football season goes, Jim Harbaugh does always end up on these lists for NFL head coaching jobs. Not only has he succeeded with the Wolverines, but he has shown that he succeeds in the pros, too, and not many people can do that. On top of that, Harbaugh is a guy that just wants to win.

“That’s the element of a competitive guy,” Klatt continued. “Do you think in the back of his mind, he thinks to himself like ‘Man, we were that close to winning a Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick as quarterback.’ I wonder if the competitive juices would get him to go. Now, I don’t want to see him leave college football because I love college football.”

Michigan football has survived the rumors for several years now, and it looks like they will have to do it again when the Wolverines' season comes to an end this year. We'll have to wait and see if Harbaugh ends up back in the Ann Arbor or if he goes to the NFL after the season.