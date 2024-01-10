Jim Harbaugh isn't going to make a decision about his future right away.

The Michigan football team completed a perfect 15-0 season on Monday night with a win in the national title game against Washington football. The Wolverines came out firing in the game to create an early lead, and they never looked back, winning 34-13. Now, Michigan is into the offseason, and it's going to be a crucial one. A lot of players have big NFL decisions to make, and so does head coach Jim Harbaugh. Who knows which team he will be coaching next season.

There are rumors about Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL every offseason, and they have never been louder than this year. With everything that happened to Harbaugh and the Michigan football team this year from the recruiting violations to the sign-stealing scandal, it seems like he is getting fed up with dealing with the NCAA. Those are things that he wouldn't have to deal with in the NFL. He also just won a national championship with the Wolverines. Harbaugh has accomplished everything at Michigan.

This certainly could be the year that Harbaugh makes the move back to the NFL, but we don't know yet. Expect him to enjoy this Michigan national title for a little bit before he makes a decision.

“I'm told Harbaugh probably won't make any fast and firm decisions about the NFL in the next few days, opting to enjoy the haze of a national championship leading up to Saturday's celebratory parade,” A report from ESPN said. “He can make decisions after that, which makes sense, given teams need multiple weeks to interview candidates in the playoffs and satisfy Rooney Rule requirements. While Harbaugh has been tied to the Chargers and the Raiders, the belief is Washington also has some preliminary interest.”

The Michigan football team returned to Ann Arbor on Tuesday night and they were greeted by their fans, but there will be a more formal celebration this weekend. The team is expected to have some sort of parade in the city on Saturday, but not all of the details on that have emerged yet. It would be very surprising if we heard news regarding Harbaugh to the NFL before then.

While Harbaugh is going to enjoy this national title for a bit before making a decision, he doesn't have a ton of time. Teams that are looking for a new coach want to fill those positions quickly. Harbaugh doesn't have to act right away, but he still needs to decide rather soon if he will be coaching Michigan next season or not.