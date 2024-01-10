Will Johnson isn't worried about Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL.

The Michigan football team finished off a perfect season on Monday night as they defeated Washington football in the national title game. The Wolverines won the game 34-13, and they finished the season 15-0 and on the mountaintop of college football. Now, the offseason is upon us, and for Michigan, it's going to be an interesting one. Who knows what the Wolverines will be getting back next season, and who knows if Jim Harbaugh will still be the head coach.

Just about every offseason, there are rumors that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be leaving for an NFL head coaching job. This offseason, those rumors are already as loud as ever, and after winning a national title, it seems like this could be the year the leave happens. Here is what star Michigan sophomore Will Johnson had to say about the rumors.

“There’s a reason why (NFL teams are) so interested in him,” Will Johnson said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “He’s a great coach. He deserves to be looked at in that light. But I’m not too worried about it. I trust whatever decision he makes is best for him and best for the team, and I’m just trying to enjoy where we are right now and worry about anything like that when the time comes.”

Blake Corum also shared his thoughts about Harbaugh potentially leaving Michigan, and like Johnson, he gets why his head coach is getting all of this attention.

“Like (Will Johnson) said, Coach Harbaugh is such a phenomenal coach, and if you look up just his legacy as a player and as a coach, he’s won everywhere he’s gone,” Blake Corum said. “And maybe it took a couple of years, but Coach, at the end of the day, is a winning coach. And he’s won every single place he’s been to. So who wouldn’t want him? Who has it better than Coach Harbaugh? Nobody! When things come up like that, we’re like, ‘Hey, Coach, you’ve got to do what’s best for you.’ But we stick to the task at hand. When have you a great coach like that, everyone wants a piece of you. I’m just glad the University of Michigan has Coach Harbaugh.”

Michigan football fans everywhere are also glad that they have him, and they are hoping that he will stay. We should hear more news regarding Harbaugh's decision in the coming weeks.