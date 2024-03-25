The 2024 NFL Draft is just a month away and Michigan football star JJ McCarthy is one of the top quarterbacks in this class. But if you're asking former head coach Jim Harbaugh, McCarthy is the best of the best.
Speaking at league meetings on Monday, Harbaugh, who is now the main man for the Los Angeles Chargers, explained once again why he believes McCarthy should be the first signal-caller off the board on April 25th.
Via ESPN:
“I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft,” said Harbaugh. “He's incredible. So, big market, small market. Cold weather, hot weather, it won't matter.”
McCarthy of course led the Wolverines to a national title in January, hammering the Washington Huskies. He was stellar all year long for Michigan and shined at their pro day, which had Harbaugh praising McCarthy even more.
“That was the best throwing day I've ever seen,” Harbaugh said. “Like I predicted, once they were around him, I was hearing the stories about how he is on the board, how he is on the field, the little things, the intangibles. I mean, it was absolutely no surprise whatsoever. But yeah, there was raving, and it was great to hear and incredible to hear.”
JJ McCarthy NFL Draft stock
In Mel Kiper Jr's latest QB draft rankings for ESPN, McCarthy is projected to be taken by the Minnesota Vikings at 11th overall. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are expected to be selected before the Wolverines signal-caller.
23′ was McCarthy's best season in a Michigan jersey by a mile, completing 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns against only four interceptions. It's not exactly surprising to see Harbaugh endorsing McCarthy considering he was his quarterback for the last two years. But, you also cannot ignore the numbers. Sure, success at the college level doesn't always translate, but McCarthy went 28-1 as the starter and threw for 44 TDs versus a mere nine picks during that span. The definition of consistency.
If he did end up going to Minnesota, McCarthy could have the chance to compete for the starting job with Sam Darnold, who was signed shortly after Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons.
McCarthy's Pro Day was a hit
There were some question marks around the type of passes McCarthy could complete but at the Michigan Pro Day, he made sure to prove the doubters wrong. A clip ultimately went viral of him linking up with Blake Corum for a 60-yard deep bomb:
JJ McCarthy letting it fly to Blake Corum at @UMichFootball's Pro Day 🚀 (via Mak Issa)pic.twitter.com/Lc8itYqK1s
— NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2024
“I just wanted to showcase the questions they had about out-breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep posts, stuff like that,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic. “I felt like I did that today. I’m pretty confident with the showing I put out there.”
JJ McCarthy played in a pro-style offense, knows what it takes to perform under pressure, and competed without a top-notch wide receiver room. Wherever he ends up in the NFL next month, McCarthy should eventually find some success.