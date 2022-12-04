By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh said it himself – he has unfinished business with the NFL.

After trying and failing to nab the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching job last February, Harbaugh seemed to close to door on making a potential return to the pro ranks. However, that could’ve just been the fresh denial talking. With Michigan destined to headline the College Football Playoff after an undefeated season under the tutelage of Harbaugh, he’s never looked as attractive to big league front offices as he does now.

Based on the latest report from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the interest is very much real to bring in former San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh back to an NFL sideline.

Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the Big Ten championship and locked up a College Football Playoff bid with Saturday’s 43-22 win over Purdue. As for whether he’d participate in talks with NFL bigwigs, there’s belief that Jim Harbaugh would at the very least entertain such discussions once the Michigan football season wraps up.

One NFL source plugged into the situation said they believe Harbaugh would consider a return to the NFL, and a source with another team that could be running a head-coaching search said they believe Harbaugh would discuss an opening if asked and weigh the right situation.